Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

