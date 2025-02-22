Leuthold Group LLC Acquires Shares of 34,067 Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,000. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $509,165.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,885.92. This represents a 26.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,608 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $97.66 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

