Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,054,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 746,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,105,000 after acquiring an additional 168,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

