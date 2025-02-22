Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $3,337,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 161,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $150.45 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.74.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,471,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,694,321.68. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,977,528 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

