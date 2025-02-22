Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $91.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

