Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Turning Point Benefit Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,968,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 826,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.62 on Friday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

