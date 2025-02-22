Kestra Investment Management LLC Invests $43,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $748,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,017,000 after purchasing an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cummins by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $366.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.06 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.71.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cummins from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.67.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

