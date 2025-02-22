JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock Price

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.47.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 1,100 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. The trade was a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,555 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $44,630,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 394.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 267,801 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.