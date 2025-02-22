Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. Makes New $374,000 Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $249.96 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $198.44 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.79 and a 200-day moving average of $245.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

