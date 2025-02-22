T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. JSF Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $265.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $271.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average of $221.21.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Daiwa America upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. This represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,166. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock worth $747,378. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

