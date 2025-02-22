Callan Capital LLC Has $31.49 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 195.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896,188 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises 2.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 11.88% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $31,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 515.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

FNDB opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

