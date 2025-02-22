Lipe & Dalton Has $244,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.2 %

SWK opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

