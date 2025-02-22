Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Director David John Mastrocola Purchases 3,000 Shares

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) Director David John Mastrocola purchased 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $45,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,726.05. This trade represents a 36.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cooper-Standard Stock Performance
Shares of CPS opened at $14.74 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.
About Cooper-Standard
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
