Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Director David John Mastrocola Purchases 3,000 Shares

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) Director David John Mastrocola purchased 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $45,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,726.05. This trade represents a 36.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

Shares of CPS opened at $14.74 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a market cap of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 110.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPS

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.