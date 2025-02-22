Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 752,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $73,347,000 after acquiring an additional 745,707 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.75 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $114.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.15. The company has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

