Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $55,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $348.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.03. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $357.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

