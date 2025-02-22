Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $528.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.54. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Enterprise Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 102.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.