Dan Juckniess Sells 2,591 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dan Juckniess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

On Thursday, January 30th, Dan Juckniess sold 9,819 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $1,813,176.54.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Dan Juckniess sold 5,831 shares of SPS Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $1,168,007.61.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $141.22 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.59 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average of $186.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPSC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 209.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $3,178,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $1,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 69.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,404,000 after purchasing an additional 104,210 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,398,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.