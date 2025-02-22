iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.49 and a twelve month high of $102.06.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

