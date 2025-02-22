Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $2,364,609.48 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,596 shares in the company, valued at $63,844,455.96. The trade was a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $2,495,274.60.

On Friday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $2,478,981.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total value of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total value of $2,534,696.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total value of $2,473,417.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total value of $2,138,091.48.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $2,108,842.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total value of $1,996,537.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total value of $1,882,801.72.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $285.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $326.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,486,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

