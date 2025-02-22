Oppenheimer Has Lowered Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $114.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

