Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,911.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after acquiring an additional 82,015 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

