Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,824 VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $37.04.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.