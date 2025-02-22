Kestra Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,824 VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

