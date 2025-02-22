Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.34% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

IMCV stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

