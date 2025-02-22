ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.21 and traded as high as $28.23. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 7,054 shares trading hands.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active REIT ETF

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 1,388.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

