ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.21 and traded as high as $28.23. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 7,054 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.
The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.
