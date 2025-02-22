Top Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 20th

Tesla, Baidu, and Vale are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks represent shares in companies that produce electric vehicles, related components, or charging infrastructure. They provide investors with the opportunity to profit from the rapidly growing trend towards electric mobility and sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,856,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,995,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 172.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

BIDU stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.46. 7,121,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,641. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baidu has a 52 week low of $77.19 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIDU

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

VALE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 37,498,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,569,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Vale has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Further Reading