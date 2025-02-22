Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

