Best Mining Stocks To Research – February 20th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Vale, Caterpillar, and Apollo Global Management are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refers to the shares of companies engaged in the exploration, extraction, processing and sale of precious and non-precious minerals and other geological materials. Investors purchase these stocks to acquire a stake in these companies, potentially profiting from their operational success and reserves growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded down $25.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $961.82. The stock had a trading volume of 641,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,563. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,061.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.06.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $478.39. 1,203,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,705,565. The company’s 50-day moving average is $462.29 and its 200 day moving average is $459.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $491.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of VALE traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,498,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,569,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.87. 991,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,517. Caterpillar has a one year low of $307.05 and a one year high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.40.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.66. 1,748,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day moving average is $147.10.

