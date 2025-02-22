iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.86 and last traded at $101.86, with a volume of 541628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.75.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

