Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Kellogg W K Foundation Trust

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust reduced its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,764,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374,996 shares during the period. Kellanova accounts for about 94.2% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust owned about 14.15% of Kellanova worth $3,948,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after buying an additional 731,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,725,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,052,000 after acquiring an additional 196,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $9,246,848.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,107,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,004,221.30. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,291,187 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $82.63 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $82.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a report on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Get Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.