Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,924 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 98.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,906,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 203,967 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Antero Midstream by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 109,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $6,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

