British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. FMR LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,105,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,675 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,480,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $28,183,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $27,118,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7391 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

