iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Cut by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.13% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $37,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

