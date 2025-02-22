Indie Asset Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Huntington National Bank raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.