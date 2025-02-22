Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $618.0 million-$628.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.0 million. Globant also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.200 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.06.

Globant Stock Down 27.7 %

GLOB opened at $152.02 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.38 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.37 and a 200-day moving average of $210.82.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

