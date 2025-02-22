Indie Asset Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Indie Asset Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

