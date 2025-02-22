U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $45.88 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,127 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,751.55. This represents a 9.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

