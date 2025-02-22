Frax (FRAX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $524.21 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Frax has a market capitalization of $524.21 million and approximately $77.19 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 526,136,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,136,308 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

