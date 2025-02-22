Subi Sethi Sells 62,482 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $1,878,833.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,338.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,402,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,559,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

