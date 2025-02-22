Sigma Planning Corp Sells 12,629 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,629 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.