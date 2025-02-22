The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $187.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,722 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

