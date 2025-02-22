iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after purchasing an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after buying an additional 1,899,518 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 8,085,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,814,000 after buying an additional 492,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

