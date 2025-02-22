Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,357 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $141.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $109.63 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

