Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Susquehanna

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of VAL stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Valaris has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Valaris will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at about $930,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Valaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Valaris by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Valaris by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 670,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 113,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

