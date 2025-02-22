Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and traded as low as $29.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 166,100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 4.6 %

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.