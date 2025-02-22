Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) dropped 22.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). 6,623,770 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average session volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VID. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

