Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and traded as low as $24.18. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 12,742 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods Stock Performance
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Associated British Foods
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.