Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and traded as low as $24.18. Associated British Foods shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 12,742 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Associated British Foods Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.