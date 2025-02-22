CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,733 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 167,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

