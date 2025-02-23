14,938 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.86 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

