Telecom Stocks To Consider – February 20th

Broadcom, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, Palo Alto Networks, and GDS are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to shares in telecommunication companies, which provide services such as wireless communication, cable, internet, and other related services. Investing in these shares signifies holding a stake in these corporations, where the value of investments can fluctuate based on the performance of the company and overall industry health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,222,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,451,781. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 184.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,572,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,813,112. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $133.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $20.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $966.19. 756,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,061.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $976.06. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,465,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,794. The company has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of 112.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.23 and a 200-day moving average of $182.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

GDS (GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

GDS stock traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,903,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. GDS has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDS

Featured Stories