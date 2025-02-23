iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Denver PWM LLC

Denver PWM LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 8,085,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,814,000 after acquiring an additional 492,136 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

IJH opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

